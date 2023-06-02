AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The WT Enterprise Center and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host the final workshop in the three-part “Start A New Business” series for experienced entrepreneurs and start-up business owners.

The workshop series will conclude with “Financing Your Business,” which will feature a panel of specialists who can provide financing options for entrepreneurs.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo. Panelists will include Aida Adams, vice president of Interstate Bank; Andy Aria, loan officer of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corp.; Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center; Quintin Marquez, community development manager of City Federal Credit Union; Jennifer Oldham, lender relations specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration; Katy Parrish, business management consultant of Communities Unlimited; and Brittany Rivera, senior loan officer of PeopleFund.

The experts will present suggestions on how to find and apply for capital funding as an entrepreneur and offer advice to aid other business owners, both in the discussion and in a Q&A.

“We hope to provide entrepreneurs with some practical steps they can take to seek financing for their company,” Enevoldsen said. “While there will be information on a wide range of funding options available, this will also be a time for business owners to hear what they need to have ready before beginning their loan applications.” The “Start A New Business” event series is presented by the BNPC, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, and the WT Enterprise Center. The latter two each are units of West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

This partnership gathers a mixture of business knowledge, experience and voices from various professionals in our area. Notaries will be on-site for those attendees who wish to fill out a DBA (Doing Business As) form, and the filing fee will be paid by the BNPC for those wishing to build their business in the El Barrio area. Dinner for attendees will be provided by J&L Good Grubs, and participants can sign up to win door prizes totaling $450 at the end of each meeting. Along with the door prizes, five free Dell

laptops will be distributed to Barrio families who have children in K-12 school and don’t have a computer at home. This event is sponsored by Interstate Bank and Pak-a-Sak. No RSVP is necessary for the event, and attendees must be present to win door prizes. For information, contact Makenzie Knipe at 806-651-5151, or visit wtsbdc.com/elbarrio.

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.

About WT Enterprise Center

The WT Enterprise Center, a unit of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at WT, collaborates with America’s SBDC at WTAMU to promote economic development in the Texas Panhandle. Since its establishment in 2001, the Center has provided local entrepreneurs with top-quality resources, including certified business coaches, industry specialists, high-end facilities, and advanced programs. Entrepreneurs can access entrepreneurial business coaching, capital, facilities, and a wide range of training and programs to help them develop strong leadership skills and grow their companies. The WT Enterprise Center’s primary focus is on supporting business owners in building robust, profitable companies that contribute to a thriving economic community. For more information, visit wtenterprisecenter.com or contact info@wtenterprisecenter.com or 806-651-8500.

About American’s SBDC at WTAMU

America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU provides business consulting, training, and research in all areas of small business operations for both start-ups and existing businesses. Established in 1987, they have been providing no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses. A department of the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, the SBDC works in partnership with its sister department, the WT Enterprise Center, to serve small business owners across the Texas Panhandle. Funded by the State of Texas and the Small Business Administration, they contribute to the state’s rapid growth through the creation of new jobs and workforce training. For information, visit WTSBDC.com, or contact info@wtsbdc.com or 806-651-5151.

About the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee was established in March 2017 and has board of 12 members from various parts of the community ranging from educational leaders, banking, and even law enforcement. Local residents, community members, and the City of Amarillo planning department employees worked together for 13 months to brainstorm, discuss, and prepare a written neighborhood revitalization plan. This plan was approved by the City Council in 2018. The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee became a board in January 2019 and a non-profit organization in February 2020. The purpose of the board is to implement the Barrio neighborhood plan and there are ten board members. The Barrio neighborhood is multigenerational and has grown to include 216 thriving businesses. To find out more about the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, visit AmarilloBarrioNeighborhood.com or contact bnpamarillo@gmail.com or 806-437-6592.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs and more than 40 graduate degrees, including two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offer 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.