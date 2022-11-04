AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo.

Randy Whipple, the treasurer of The WCRA told us what it means to be back this year and what people can expect at the rodeo.

Their full schedule of events is listed below:

Wednesday, November 9

6 p.m. Kickoff Celebration & Intro to 2022 WCRR Teams – Heritage Room

Thursday, November 10

1 – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

1 – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

1 – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

1 p.m. WCRR Contestants Team Meeting – Grand Plaza

To follow: Grand Entry Rehearsal & WCRR Contestants Picture – Arena

7 p.m. 1st Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Friday, November 11

7 a.m. – Noon Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

11:30 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena

4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Cowboy Poetry Showcase – Heritage Room

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Legends Tribute – Heritage Room

7 p.m. 2nd Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Saturday, November 12

7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

10 a.m. – Noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room

Noon YWCRR Contestants Meeting – Arena

Noon WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 2nd WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

7 p.m. 3rd Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Sunday, November 13

10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

2 p.m. 4th Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza