AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo.
Randy Whipple, the treasurer of The WCRA told us what it means to be back this year and what people can expect at the rodeo.
Their full schedule of events is listed below:
Wednesday, November 9
6 p.m. Kickoff Celebration & Intro to 2022 WCRR Teams – Heritage Room
Thursday, November 10
1 – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
1 – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
1 – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
1 p.m. WCRR Contestants Team Meeting – Grand Plaza
To follow: Grand Entry Rehearsal & WCRR Contestants Picture – Arena
7 p.m. 1st Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Friday, November 11
7 a.m. – Noon Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
11:30 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena
4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Cowboy Poetry Showcase – Heritage Room
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Legends Tribute – Heritage Room
7 p.m. 2nd Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Saturday, November 12
7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
10 a.m. – Noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room
Noon YWCRR Contestants Meeting – Arena
Noon WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 2nd WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
7 p.m. 3rd Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Sunday, November 13
10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
2 p.m. 4th Performance 27th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza