WRCA holding 26th annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo.

Leman Wall, WRCA Rodeo Association Manager told us what it means to back this year and what people can expect at the rodeo.

Their full schedule of events is listed below:

Friday, November 12

7 a.m. – noon Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena

Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena

WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 11:30 WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza 7 p.m. 2nd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Saturday, November 13

7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena

Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza

Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 10 a.m. – noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room

Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Legends Tribute – Heritage Room

Legends Tribute – Heritage Room Noon WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena 7 p.m. 3rd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

Sunday, November 14

10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium

Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall

Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall

Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room

Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza

WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza 2 p.m. 4 th Performance 26 th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena

4 Performance 26 World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena 6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza

The WRCA said Cowboy Poets & Musicians will play their sets in the Glass Room and on concourse stages throughout the day.