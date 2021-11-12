WRCA holding 26th annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo.
Leman Wall, WRCA Rodeo Association Manager told us what it means to back this year and what people can expect at the rodeo.
Their full schedule of events is listed below:
Friday, November 12
- 7 a.m. – noon Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena
- 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 11:30 WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 7 p.m. 2nd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Saturday, November 13
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 10 a.m. – noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Legends Tribute – Heritage Room
- Noon WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
- 7 p.m. 3rd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Sunday, November 14
- 10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 2 p.m. 4th Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
- 6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza
The WRCA said Cowboy Poets & Musicians will play their sets in the Glass Room and on concourse stages throughout the day.