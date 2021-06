AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "They're not targeting a specific group," said Janna Kiehl, President of Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle. "In fact, we see more vulnerability in younger people, because they respond to text messages, they have the technologies that scammers use."

In the not-so-distant-past, the thinking has been that when it comes to certain scams, like social security scams, the most vulnerable population is senior citizens. But, Kiehl said, that thinking has become more of an illusion, because over time, it's evolved into younger people who are being targeted more.