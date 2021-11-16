World Vasectomy Day: What You Need to Know

This segment is sponsored by Well Life Family Medicine.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A vasectomy is a medical sterilization procedure for men who are sure they don’t want a future pregnancy.

It’s a big decision to have the procedure done, and medical experts say a man and his partner should decide if a vasectomy is the right choice.

A vasectomy may be right for you if:

You are certain that you desire no more or any children

Your partner should not get pregnant for the sake of her own health

You and/or your partner are carriers for genetic disorders that you do not want your children to have

On the other hand, a vasectomy may not be right for you if:

You and/or your partner are still unsure about whether you should have children

You are interested in temporary birth control

Courtesy: Penn Medicine

A vasectomy is generally safe and effective, the downtime isn’t long with most men returning to work in two to three days, to normal exercise in seven days and can have sex in seven days.

Well Life Family Medicine

7 Medical Dr

(806) 355-9355

welllifefm.com