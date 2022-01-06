World-Renowned Guitarist Joins Chamber Orchestra for New Production

AMARILLO. Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Chamber Orchestra welcomes world-renowned classical guitarist Pepe Romero to perform on January 8th.

“Romero and his family of multigenerational guitarists have been hailed “The Royal Family of Guitar” and are beloved throughout the world. Romero will perform the Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez that is a musical retelling of the composer’s story of love and tragedy. The program closes with an exciting presentation featuring Palmer and our chamber orchestra performing Beethoven’s seventh symphony.”

For more information or tickets click here.