AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will continue its three-part “Start A New Business” workshop series for experienced entrepreneurs or start-up business owners.

The second installment, “Entrepreneurs Supporting Your Business,” will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo.

BNPC member Mary Bralley will moderate a panel of experts who will share their experience of business growth. Panelists will include Rocio Carrion, agent for State Farm Insurance; Brady Clark, co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development; Jacob Moreno, co-founder of Altura Engineering & Design; and Aaron Soto, founder of Sueño and Co.

They will share their stories of entrepreneurship and offer advice to aid other business owners, both in the panel discussion and in a Q&A.

“Being able to learn from both the successes and failures of other entrepreneurs is one of the most valuable tools we can give anyone who is thinking about starting or expanding a business in the Barrio,” said Gina Woodward, regional director of America’s SBDC at WTAMU. “This is a unique chance to learn from others who have already removed some of the stumbling blocks that small businesses face.” The “Start A New Business” event series is presented by the BNPC, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, the WT Enterprise Center, and WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. This partnership gathers a mixture of business knowledge, experience and voices from various professionals in our area.

Dinner is provided for attendees, and participants can sign up to win door prizes totaling $450 at the end of each meeting. Notaries will be on-site for those attendees who wish to fill out a DBA (Doing Business As) form; the filing fee will be paid by the BNPC.

This event is sponsored by Amarillo National Bank and Pak-a-Sak. No RSVP is necessary for the event, and attendees must be present to win door prizes.

A third and final workshop, “Financing Your Business,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 6, also at the Enterprise Center. Panelists will discuss financing options for budding entrepreneurs. For information, contact Makenzie Knipe at 806-651-5151, or visit wtsbdc.com/elbarrio.

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.

About WT Enterprise Center

The WT Enterprise Center, a unit of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at WT, collaborates with America’s SBDC at WTAMU to promote economic development in the Texas Panhandle. Since its establishment in 2001, the Center has provided local entrepreneurs with top-quality resources, including certified business coaches, industry specialists, high-end facilities, and advanced programs. Entrepreneurs can access entrepreneurial business coaching, capital, facilities, and a wide range of training and programs to help them develop strong leadership skills and grow their companies. The WT Enterprise Center’s primary focus is on supporting business owners in building robust, profitable companies that contribute to a thriving economic community. For more information, visit wtenterprisecenter.com or contact info@wtenterprisecenter.com or 806-651-8500.

About American’s SBDC at WTAMU

America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU provides business consulting, training, and research in all areas of small business operations for both start-ups and existing businesses. Established in 1987, they have been providing no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses. A department of the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, the SBDC works in partnership with its sister department, the WT Enterprise Center, to serve small business owners across the Texas Panhandle. Funded by the State of Texas and the Small Business Administration, they contribute to the state’s rapid growth through the creation of new jobs and workforce training. For information, visit WTSBDC.com, or contact info@wtsbdc.com or 806-651-5151.

About the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a bachelor of business administration and an MBA. The College also offers graduate specialized programs in accounting, finance, computer information systems and business analytics. The College, which boasts the largest number of

enrolled students among all six of WT’s colleges, is routinely named as one of the best business schools in the nation. Its online MBA program recently was ranked No. 20 by the prestigious Princeton Review. Several of its offerings were awarded Best Program status for an 11th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its most recent rankings of online programs.

About the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee was established in March 2017 to work with the City of Amarillo to develop a neighborhood revitalization plan. The plan was approved by the City Commission in 2018, and the committee became a nonprofit organization in February 2020, charged with implementing the plan. The Barrio neighborhood itself covers approximately 950 acres in Amarillo and is a mix of residential and commercial properties, and has grown to include 216 thriving businesses. For information, visit AmarilloBarrioNeighborhood.com or contact bnpamarillo@gmail.com or 806-437-6592.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs and more than 40 graduate degrees, including two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offer 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.