Wonderland Amusement Park hosts Military Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is hosting Military Day this Thursday, July 4th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Park is honoring members of the military for their selfless service to our country by having them out for a fun-filled Independence Day with their families.

All active duty and active reserve will receive a FREE WOW Ride Pass by presenting proper active military or active reserve ID and a special barcode at the gate. Families in attendance with the military member will enjoy WOW Ride Passes for only $14+tax each by presenting their military dependent card and a second special barcode at the gate. All discount codes can be found at WonderlandPark.com/MilitaryDay. Barcodes can be printed off or presented at the gate from your mobile device.

The Park will be open for seven full hours of fun before closing down at 8 p.m. so everyone has plenty of time to get to their 4th of July firework destination.

Wonderland Park is also organizing a special day honoring Veterans. That event will take place in August.

Wonderland Park

2601 Dumas Drive, Amarillo, TX 79107

806.383.3344

www.wonderlandpark.com