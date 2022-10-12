AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Women of Distinction is an awards banquet and ceremony that brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy, who, like our girls, are dedicated to service and leadership.

The event will be on October 27th at 6:00 pm in the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University.

Below are the 2022 honorees:

Woman of Distinction: Jennifer Potter, LMSW, LOSS Team Coordinator, Family Support Services of Amarillo

Outstanding Community Partner: Pantex

Lifetime Achievement: Jaqueline Grantham, Girl Scout Leader for 55 years and Good Shepard Award recipient

Rising Star: DJ Auburg, Student, West Texas A&M University and Gold Award Girl Scout

Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout: Anthony Berryman, Volunteer Firefighter, Army Specialist, and Leader for Troop 5810 in Beaver County, Oklahoma

Individual tickets can be purchased at gs-strong.org/WODAMA22. For sponsorship information, please contact Sierra Kane at skane@gs-top.org or 806-553-3177.