Wizarding School at DHDC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wizarding School is in session at Don Harrington Discovery Center!

Wizarding School is on Saturday, August, 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission: $3 Members; $3 plus regular museum admission for Non-Members.

Guests will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it! When you arrive, join the sorting ceremony to determine which house you belong to.

Check out the special live science demonstration: The Science of Magic (at 11:00, 1:00 or 3:00)

Stop by Ollivander’s Wand Shop to make your own magical wand.

Also attend a wizarding class, including:

o Care of Magical Creatures with The Wild Hanburys (1:30 – 4:30),

o Potions which will be in the dungeons

o Muggle Studies, Charms and Herbology.

· You can also learn about the night sky with astronomy lessons in the Space Theater every hour, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the last show at 3:00 p.m.

Don’t forget to stop by Platform 9 3/4 to document your visit to this magical world!

Wizarding activities are included in admission price. Activities are open all day while supplies last unless otherwise noted.

There are also only a few weeks left of summer camps at DHDC. For more information and to register, click here.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

www.dhdc.org