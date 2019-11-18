WIRE Accelerator to host Demo Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — WIRE Accelerator is bringing early-stage tech startups to Amarillo from across the United States. This brand-new WT Enterprise Center program supports growth-driven tech companies through coaching, mentorship, capital and utilizing the strengths of the Texas Panhandle.

Kyla Frye, WT Enterprise Center executive director, has more on a way you can check out what these companies have been up to.

Demo Day is the final event of the inaugural WIRE Accelerator program. Four founders will pitch their technology company to the entire Amarillo community to show how much progress they have made in just a few short months.

WIRE ACCELERATOR DEMO DAY

Thursday, November 21at 4:30 p.m.

Globe-News Center