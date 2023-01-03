AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life.

Winter Salad

Ingredients

  • 5 oz Organics Spring Mix Salad
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup shredded cabbage 
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1 small orange, peeled and segmented 
  • 1 cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/2 cup honey mustard dressing
  • Optional: walnuts or pistachios 

Instructions

1.  In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 

2.  Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately. 