Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life.

Winter Salad

Ingredients

5 oz Organics Spring Mix Salad

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 avocado, diced

1 small orange, peeled and segmented

1 cup pomegranate arils

1/2 cup honey mustard dressing

Optional: walnuts or pistachios

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above.

2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.