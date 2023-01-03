AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life.
Winter Salad
Ingredients
- 5 oz Organics Spring Mix Salad
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 small orange, peeled and segmented
- 1 cup pomegranate arils
- 1/2 cup honey mustard dressing
- Optional: walnuts or pistachios
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above.
2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.