AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope & Healing Place is getting ready for their event called “Wings of Hope” which is happening on September 17th.

There will be a butterfly release and remember event. The butterfly carries many similarities to the grief journey, as it also transitions through many stages of its life-sometimes dark, but ultimately a beautiful celebration of life.

This family friendly event is FREE to the public- However you may reserve your own butterfly to be released in memory of your loved one for $25 by visiting the link below.

https://secure.lglforms.com/…/s/dY33KPUo_9JoSsqJbzVNIw…

Bring a lawn blanket or some chairs and all your family and friends! This is a fun time at the park to reflect, remember and celebrate the lives of the loved ones we have lost.

There will be a chalk walk, butterfly crafts, and the release of the butterflies at 11:00AM. The event begins at 10:00AM with check-in for butterflies that have been pre-purchased, kids craft-stations, the “chalk-walk” at 10:30AM, ceremony and mass release at 11:00AM.

There will be a song, a poem reading and a prayer and we will conclude ceremonies around noon.