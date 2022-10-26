AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The WOWW USO Variety Show will highlight history from the WWII time era and the glory of the United States military as well as the strength of America’s courage. Fabulous swing music from this genre will be performed by Patrick Swindell and the Esquire Band, as well as spotlighting the Andrews Sisters and Ed Montana in a musical tribute to the Greatest Generation.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without tap dancing, swing & Jitterbug dancing, and a finale the Panhandle will not soon forget. The WOWW Factor celebrates art and music from one generation to the next, don’t miss this musical extravaganza performed by incredible local talent. If you have a love for children and a heart for education, you will want to support this event by participating in a dinner theater style fundraiser for WOWW.

Fundraiser Tickets Include: Cash Bar, Dinner, and 1940’s USO Variety Show, salute to United states Veterans, and swing dancing until midnight. Tickets on sale now at PanhandleTickets.com.