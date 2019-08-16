Wind Power Across America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wind powers opportunity for job seekers, rural communities, and factory towns, while also supplying the clean electricity used to make a growing number of products Americans use every day.

August 11-17 marks the third annual American Wind Week, a national celebration of U.S. leadership in wind energy production that started in 2017 when wind power became America’s largest source of renewable electricity generating capacity.

There is currently a record amount of new wind power capacity under construction, rapidly growing wind’s contribution to an increasingly clean and cost-competitive U.S. energy mix.

For more information, click here.