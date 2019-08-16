Breaking News
Amarillo Police: Matthew Jones taken into custody in northeast Amarillo

Wind Power Across America

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wind powers opportunity for job seekers, rural communities, and factory towns, while also supplying the clean electricity used to make a growing number of products Americans use every day.

August 11-17 marks the third annual American Wind Week, a national celebration of U.S. leadership in wind energy production that started in 2017 when wind power became America’s largest source of renewable electricity generating capacity.

There is currently a record amount of new wind power capacity under construction, rapidly growing wind’s contribution to an increasingly clean and cost-competitive U.S. energy mix.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss