AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Biker Sunday is a free event benefitting Toys for Tots. This group is taking new toys or the monetary equivalent which is $10-$15.

These toys will be collected and then given out later this year through the Toys for Tots program. Along with giving a toy for an area kid, you also have the chance to win a free Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Click the link here to register one entry per day/per person/per location. Then on Sunday, September 24th, you have to present at the event located at 900 S Nelson if you win this item.

More information can be found at Biker Sunday Amarillo’s Facebook page here.