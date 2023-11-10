AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Producer Sheryl is constantly finding weird combinations of food on social media, so she’s putting Andy and Jackie to the test, but will they try it?

The first recipe is Frito Candy. This is a cup of sugar, a cup of light corn syrup, 12 ounces of peanut butter and a 9.5oz bag of corn chips. Melt the sugar and syrup in a pan, then add peanut butter and mix, pour over the corn chips, then spoon it out onto parchment paper and let it sit.

The other is cheese wiz with Oreo cookies, after the company posted on their Facebook as a “did we or didn’t we”.