AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District and contractor RK Hall have been awarded the Quality in Construction Award by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA).

TxDOT said the award is for the I-40/US 60 hot mix overlay project in Potter County, a 4.5 mile-long project that had three bridges in each direction.