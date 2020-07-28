Wildcat Bluff Nature Center Keeps Trails Open for Outdoor Fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is 640 acres of wide open land on Soncy just north of I-40.

Their goal is to educate and inspire people about the natural world through hands-on learning.

While their public programs are suspended due to Covid-19, the Nature Center still has miles and miles of trails that you can hike and walk.

Trails are open every day from sunrise to sunset. Fees are $4 for adults and $3 for children over 3 and adults over 60.

If the office is closed, you can put the money in the slot by the front door as well as pay online.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is completely funded by donations. If you’d like to help them out click here.

