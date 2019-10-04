Wild in Amarillo: Leopard Gecko

BOO at the Zoo volunteers are needed. BOO Crew volunteer jobs include costumed characters, handing out candy, supervising games and crafts, serving as area monitors and other fun positions!

Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age.

This is a great opportunity for local clubs, civic groups, businesses, sororities, fraternities and other community groups and individuals to come out and have a fun time.

BOO Crew volunteers must sign up no later than Friday, October 11. You can apply either on-line on the Zoo website www.amarillozoo.org or call 381-7911. An orientation class will be held on Saturday, Oct 19. It is not mandatory to attend one of the orientations, but it is encouraged.

BOO at the Zoo is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.