AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids Faith Krate started with a personal prayer. Lynsey Gabert wanted to know how to talk with her kids more about their faith. That's when Kids Faith Krate was born.

Kids Faith Krate is a monthly subscription box company to help cultivate your child’s faith. Targeted for children ages 4-10, Kids Faith Krate sends a new krate every month.