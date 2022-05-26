This segment is sponsored by the United States Tour Operators Association.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As restrictions across the world lift, Americans are more than ready to hit the road, book a vacation, and take in the sights and sounds they missed in the past two years. The world may currently be our oyster but planning travel during this evolving post-pandemic phase can get overwhelming. Why not eliminate the guesswork and stress by working with a tour operator? In this interview, Terry Dale, president & CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) will talk more about the state of travel, share the benefits of using a tour operator and offer up some unique ideas of where to take your next vacation!

TERRY’S PICKS INCLUDE:

MAKE A CULTURAL CONNECTION – Thailand is a place that is best experienced through its people and culture. For example, one of the best ways to learn about a destination is where locals eat, where locals shop, and how locals cook. In Thailand, tour operators will set up experiences where you shop with a local for ingredients at a market, cook and enjoy the meal together.

HIT THE RAILS! One of the best ways to experience the national parks of Western Canada is by luxury train. Rocky Mountaineer is a world-renowned luxury tourist train that showcases some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Because their rail routes connect iconic destinations like Vancouver with the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper, or the Mile High City of Denver with the red rocks of Moab, there many options for USTOA tour operators to create exclusive, memorable experiences for travelers.

GO ISLAND HOPPING – The Islands of Tahiti are so much more than the islands that are the most familiar to Americans, such as Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora Bora. By traveling with a USTOA tour operator you can discover more of what the country has to offer, and what is uniquely suited to your personal tastes – be it diving with sharks in Fakarava, being mesmerized by the country's largest tiki statue in Hiva Oa, or visiting the United Nations World Heritage site of Tautapuatea on the island of Raitea, an exceptional testimony to 1,000 years of ma'ohi civilization.

MORE ABOUT TERRY DALE:

Named president of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) in January 2011, Terry Dale assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer on January 31, 2013. Among Dale’s responsibilities at USTOA are developing the association’s strategic marketing initiatives, leading the association’s government advocacy on issues affecting tour operators, and working with other travel and tourism industry decision makers to identify mutual challenges and opportunities. With the distinction of being the third president in USTOA’s 50-year history, Dale also serves as a key ambassador and spokesperson for USTOA. A global leader in tourism, Dale is a sought-after speaker who has addressed international travel and leadership audiences around the world including keynote speeches in China, Tanzania, Colombia, Jordan, Israel, UK, Chile and beyond. In addition, Dale was appointed to serve on the Destination & Travel Foundation, a division of the Destination Marketing Association International. Dale also serves on the board for Tourism Cares.