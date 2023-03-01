AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 was joined by Belinda Palacios to discuss parenting tips.
Today, Palacios provides information on why teens temporarily ‘reject’ their parents.
According to Palacios a parent’s relationship with children is the most protective force in their lives going back to when those kids were two and when they’re 17.
Further on down the line comes when those teens can be disrespectful, subtly pushing parents away or actively shunning them according to Palacios.
“The worst thing that can happen as a result of this temporary phase would be believing that your relationship is really damaged or lost forever,” said Palacios. “If you have a strong relationship trust that it will continue throughout your lives. There will be bumps in the road for this is a normal developmental phase for our kids. The reason our teens reject us is the because of how entirely they love us.”
- Preparing them to leave the nest. A child’s every need is met. Then brain puberty begins (about a year before physical signs of change). Kids will begin to imagine what it is like to fly on their own during this time. Kids will begin to become more self-sufficient and begin to question the way things have been done in the past. As time moves through puberty and into their Senior year of high school they begin to really turn up the heat on independence. Remember; if they wanted to stay in the nest because of the comfort they would never fly.
- Give teens the space to draw them nearer. Reacting rather than trying to understand what is going on can run the risk of conflict and possibly damage the relationship. Taking it personally someone may react by rejecting their kids. Denying teens the opportunity to mature and become more independent will eventually push them farther away.
- Remain calm and steadfast in your presence, without hovering. “Stay solidly loving even if it is not returned. Remain available even when told we are no longer needed,” said Palacios. After this phase, the relationship will morph into one of maturity, stronger; one that will last a lifetime.
- Support each other. If a child rejects one parent more than the other it can be a tough position for both parents. This could be related to gender or style of parenting or it could lack an explanation.
- Parents need to support each other if this occurs. Stay strong together and remain a loving unit, regardless of one’s living situation. This will help with kids trying to divide and conquer. Always focus on what is best for a child, not necessarily what is easier on the parents.
- Get help if needed. Conflict with kids can also stem from real circumstances and poor communication. Difficulties in the family may need to be addressed and worked through. This can be through family counseling, talking to a pastor, or seeking out support groups. In doing this a family will be creating an environment where everyone is receiving support.
- Trust your teens. “We raise our kids so they can stand on their own and be functional adults. Maintaining strong relationships with our kids when they become adults is key. We need to celebrate independence as a stepping stone toward lifelong respect and mutual support,” said Palacios.”Trust that kids who test limits do so to become young adults who can live to their fullest potential. Trust that they push us away at times so they can have space to more clearly find themselves.”