AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 was joined by Belinda Palacios to discuss parenting tips.

Today, Palacios provides information on why teens temporarily ‘reject’ their parents.

According to Palacios a parent’s relationship with children is the most protective force in their lives going back to when those kids were two and when they’re 17.

Further on down the line comes when those teens can be disrespectful, subtly pushing parents away or actively shunning them according to Palacios.

“The worst thing that can happen as a result of this temporary phase would be believing that your relationship is really damaged or lost forever,” said Palacios. “If you have a strong relationship trust that it will continue throughout your lives. There will be bumps in the road for this is a normal developmental phase for our kids. The reason our teens reject us is the because of how entirely they love us.”