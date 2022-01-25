Who, When, and Why Get the Covid-19 Vaccine/Booster Shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Right now the Covid-19 cases continue to surge with Omicron being the dominant strain.
That’s why medical experts say it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated or get the booster shot if you’re vaccinated.
Dr. Kari Simonsen, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says we’re seeing vaccinated people have mild symptoms. Symptoms resembling a bad head cold or the flu, but she says it’s worse for those who are not vaccinated.
DID YOU KNOW?
- All vaccinated people 12 and older are eligible for a booster shot, which is an extra dose of vaccine that provides the best protection.
- More than 206 million people have safely received COVID-19 vaccines under the most rigorous safety monitoring in U.S. history, and 75 million have gotten boosters.
- COVID vaccines help prevent severe illness and death from COVID, and boosters provide the most protection.
- Teens 12-17 years old can get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.
- Adults 18 years and older can get any of the COVID vaccines authorized in the United States as a booster.
- Every person in the country 5 years old and older—in every community, in every corner of America—is eligible to get vaccinated.
- Vaccines and boosters are free and available regardless of your residency or health insurance status.