Who, When, and Why Get the Covid-19 Vaccine/Booster Shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Right now the Covid-19 cases continue to surge with Omicron being the dominant strain.

That’s why medical experts say it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated or get the booster shot if you’re vaccinated.

Dr. Kari Simonsen, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says we’re seeing vaccinated people have mild symptoms. Symptoms resembling a bad head cold or the flu, but she says it’s worse for those who are not vaccinated.

