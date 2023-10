HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Whiteface Rodeo Team is gearing up for the annual “Beef Bash” Rodeo set for this weekend.

The rodeo is from Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Spicer Gripp Arena in Hereford. starting at 9 a.m. each day. A list of events can be found on the Whiteface Rodeo Team Facebook page.