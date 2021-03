AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are many ways to dye Easter eggs, but today we’re using whipped cream to color these.

You’ll hard boil your eggs as normal. Then get a tub of whipped cream or some cheap shaving cream and put it in a pan.

Drop food coloring all over the whipped cream/shaving cream and use a toothpick or fork to swirl the colors around.

Roll the eggs in the whipped cream/shaving cream then let dry for 5-10 minutes.

After that rinse them off and wipe them off with a paper towl.