AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —From New York Times #1 best-selling Author/Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds, and Author/ Film Producer, Marc Colagiovanni comes a moving new picture book for all ages, WHEN THINGS AREN’T GOING RIGHT, GO LEFT. With illustrations by Reynolds, whose award-winning picture books have been New York Times, Indie, and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, WHEN THINGS AREN’T GOING RIGHT, GO LEFT is a creative and colorful reminder for readers young and older that they can navigate around life’s burdens to forge their own path. Colagiovanni’s lyrical text and Reynolds’s stunning art combine to create a much-needed message of strength and perseverance during these challenging times.

The book is already proving to be both universal and personal, and one that readers will be drawn to over and over again. As Manager Child Life Services Micaela Hall Materne, MS, at Hasbro Children’s Hospital notes, “I’m smitten with the visual images, and the important and empowering messages . . . I hope these books get into as many hands as possible so that children and caregivers of all ages can enjoy these characters and feel inspired into meaningful conversations from which they can learn and grow.”

This first picture book collaboration between Marc and Peter, will be followed next year by an equally moving story called THE REFLECTION IN ME, which began as a short, animated film, produced by Reynolds’ Boston-based media firm FableVision Studios. Written by Marc for his young daughters who were beginning to wrestle with self-image issues, this heartwarming family story spotlights the themes of love, acceptance, and having a positive self-image. It has been featured in film festivals around the globe and has already attracted over 1.4 million views on YouTube.