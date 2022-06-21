AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue is making sure their horses are being fed throughout an ongoing drought in our area. Read below about their “When in Drought” Campaign and click here if you’d like to donate.

“Decreased rainfall means less grass to graze in pastures in the warmer months. With less pasture to graze we are experiencing higher feed and hay costs this year. Limited hay sources and higher prices have forced us to come up with alternate ways of feeding. As a solution, we have launched the “When in Drought” emergency campaign. Our goal is to raise $20,000 in 10 weeks to make up for the increase in the cost of hay this summer. We want to continue taking in as many unwanted horses in the Panhandle as possible, but we need your help!

Please consider a one-time or recurring gift of $26 or more to help us meet our goal.

* $26 buys two square bales of hay, enough to feed 4 horses for 1 day

* $52 feeds 8 horses for 1 day

* $104 feeds 16 horses for 1 day

* $135 buys a 1,000-pound round bale, which feeds our entire herd of 30 horses for 2 days”