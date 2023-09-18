AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the only shooting event in our area that requires participants to shoot from a sport wheelchair, and that’s what makes the annual Wheelchair Clay Shoot unique.

The 2nd Annual Wheelchair Clay Shoot is coming up on September 23rd at the Amarillo Gun Club. On that day nearly two dozen para-athletes, Veterans, and Citizens will be participating in this event.

Registration: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Shooting Starts: 9 a.m.

Cookout After Shoot

The One Chair At A Time organization works to get sport wheelchairs to those who need them.

You can register for this event by emailing Founder/Director Joe Chris Rodriguez at joe@onechairatatime.org or by calling Joe Chris at (806) 683-6978 or Board Member Aaron Ruiz at (806) 640-7072.