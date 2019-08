AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is bringing more variety to guests’ midday meals so they can “get a lot for not a lot.” Guests are able to create more than 50 made-from-scratch lunch combinations starting at $5.99, including lunch-time staples and hearty Cheddar’s classics. As part of the new Quick Picks combos, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is also launching new menu items, including:

· Southwest Chicken Quesadilla: Southwest seasoned chicken melted with pico de gallo between two toasted tomato tortillas.