AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big things are happening at Six Flags Over Texas.

Sharon Parker was recently named General Manager for Six Flags Over Texas, making her the first Black female to hold that position in the Company’s history. Parker has been with the park for 15 years, serving as Communications Manager and most recently as Director of Marketing, Sales and Entertainment.

The Company has also hired a new Director of Food and Beverage, Patrick Desmond, to oversee enhanced culinary offerings Six Flags parks.

Guests wanting to fly like a superhero can try out the Extreme Flying Experience on Texas SkyScreamer by trading in a traditional seat for a flight suit to soar “belly-down,” 400 feet in the air at 40 miles per hour!

Later this season, the park will introduce two new ride experiences – Pirates of Speelunker Cave – a re-imaging of the park’s The Cave dark ride and AQUAMAN: Power Wave – a multi-launch water coaster.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.