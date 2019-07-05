What’s In the Dairy Aisle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The dairy aisle is where we head to for milk, butter, eggs, cheese and all other dairy needs. But what else does the dairy aisle offer to fit into every lifestyle? The dairy aisle has evolved over the years, adapting to new lifestyle changes, food trends, and important dietary needs. The versatility of the dairy aisle caters to dairy lovers, and non-dairy lovers alike!

Entertaining Expert James Briscione shares the latest innovations happening in the dairy aisle.

For more information, click here.