AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Burrito Stop has long been known for their great breakfast and lunch as well as delicious coffee beverages.

Now they’re looking to expand their menu and have even added a new collaboration.

Burrito Stop’s new hours of operation are:

Monday & Tuesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday Closed

They’re also offering large trays of food for dinner, your office, or a party.

Burrito Stop has also teamed up with comedian George Lopez to launch the “George Lopez Tacos” ghost kitchen which adds to the great food you can order online or at the store.