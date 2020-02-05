1  of  21
WTAMU Theatre Presents ‘Everybody’

AMARILLO, Texas — The 15th-century play called “Everyman” is considered to be one of the oldest plays ever written in the English language.

“Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a contemporary retelling of that play. With more on WT’s production of it is Stephen Crandall and cast members, Bella Walker and Cheyenne Haynes.

  • February 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15 @ 7:30pm
  • February 9 and 16 @ 2:30pm
  • Happy State Bank Studio Theatre
  • Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex
  • West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX
  • Tickets:

