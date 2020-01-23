WTAMU hosting spring career fair

AMARILLO, Texas — If it’s time for a new gig, we’ve got a great opportunity for WT grads. Karl Kimsey, the employer relations coordinator at the university has more.

2020 Spring Career Fair:

  • Date: February 20, 2020 (Thursday)
  • Times: 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Location: West Texas A&M University
  • First United Bank Center
  • Employers: Degreed Positions – Full-time & Internships

Pre-Fair Networking

  • Reception: February 19, 2020 (Wednesday)
  • 6:00pm – 8:30pm
  • Legacy Hall
  • Must be a junior or above
  • RSVP required
  • Door Prizes

