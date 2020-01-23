WTAMU hosting spring career fair

AMARILLO, Texas — If it’s time for a new gig, we’ve got a great opportunity for WT grads. Karl Kimsey, the employer relations coordinator at the university has more.
2020 Spring Career Fair:
- Date: February 20, 2020 (Thursday)
- Times: 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Location: West Texas A&M University
- First United Bank Center
- Employers: Degreed Positions – Full-time & Internships
Pre-Fair Networking
- Reception: February 19, 2020 (Wednesday)
- 6:00pm – 8:30pm
- Legacy Hall
- Must be a junior or above
- RSVP required
- Door Prizes