AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT Theatre has opened its new season with the musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The next performances will take place Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. with another showing on Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s campus.
Tickets for the event are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold card. Tickets can be purchased in the Box Office in the Fine Arts Complex, by emailing artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or calling 806-651-2810.
Check out WT Theatre’s page here for more information on this and other shows.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.