AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT Theatre has opened its new season with the musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The next performances will take place Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. with another showing on Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s campus.

Tickets for the event are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold card. Tickets can be purchased in the Box Office in the Fine Arts Complex, by emailing artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or calling 806-651-2810.

Check out WT Theatre’s page here for more information on this and other shows.