WT Opera presents ‘Our Town’ through song

AMARILLO, Texas — Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” has been charming audiences for more than 80 years, but you have a unique opportunity to see one of America’s favorite stories delivered through song.
Sarah Beckham-Turner, Director of WT Opera’s production of “Our Town” has more.
Ticket information:
Our Town, an opera in three acts
Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, January 25 at 2:30 PM
WTOURTOWN.EVENTBRITE.COM
Branding Iron Theatre
General Admission $15 per ticket
Call 806-651-2840
email: sbeckham-turner@wtamu.edu