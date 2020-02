AMARILLO, Texas — West Texas A&M University offers a variety of classes through its Extended Studies program. Everything from dog training to essential oils, to decluttering your life; all aimed at inspiring life-long learning.

Dr. Eric Meljac has more about his class, “Card Magic for Beginners.”

WT Lifelong Learning has more than 60 classes this spring in a wide range of subjects. Register for classes at wtamu.catalog.instructure.com or call 806-651-2037 for information.