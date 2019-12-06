West Texas Chefs Table holding annual Winter Social

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Several years ago, some of the area’s best culinary minds came together to do good beyond the kitchen, forming the West Texas Chefs Table. These talented men and women work to further the culinary experiences of people in the panhandle while raising money and awareness for area charities.

Colorful Closets of Amarillo has been chosen for their beneficiary of the VIP entry gifts this year at the annual Winter Social. They aim to provide children in our community with mini-wardrobes and toiletries.

They ask that each VIP guest bring a gift valued at $20 or more. These items should be new and something you would buy for yourself and your children. Here is a list of things they are looking for:

Full-size shampoo, body wash, conditioner, deodorant, and kids soap.

Jeans of all sizes (Think Old Navy or something in style)

Quality socks (size 5T – Adult sizes)

Underwear (male and female)

For more information:

West Texas Chefs Table

806-676-5263

www.facebook.com/westtexaschefstable/