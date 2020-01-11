Time for Chili: Tri-State Open Chili Championship is tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas — For more than three decades, the best chili chefs in the area have come together to compete for the Tri-State Open Chili Championship title.

This chili cook-off benefits the North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to grant wishes for children in our area battling life-threatening illnesses.

It will be five dollars per tasting cup and two to 3,000 tasting cups are expected to be sold.

For those planning to attend Saturday, it is recommended to come between 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., at the Rex Baxter Building.

