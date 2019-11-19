‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ opens this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the hilarious Christmas classic “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” the Bradley Family struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant and is faced with casting the Herdman kids—probably the most awful kids in history.
Sidney and Lillian are part of the cast bringing the story to life this weekend.
Nov 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Nov 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Nov 24 at 2:30 p.m.
Buy tickets at the door
Amarillo College Conservatory Theatre
2201 Washington Street
(806) 371-5909
Amarilloconservatory.com