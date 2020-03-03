A Lucky Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas—Decades ago, a shamrock city leader envisioned a big party in the small Texas town on Saint Patrick’s Day, a way to capitalize on the city’s Irish name and bring thousands of visitors to the city.

Since 1938, minus a few years here and there, the city has been celebrating the Irish with a big party.

In 2013 the texas house even designated the shamrock St Patrick’s Day celebration as the official st. Patrick’s Day celebration for the state of Texas.

Ancie Eddleman is the chairman for this year’s event, she’s joined by Miss Irish Rose, Abby O’Gorman.

Shamrock St. Patrick’s Celebration Association

207 S. Main Street, Shamrock, Texas

(806) 256-2501

ShamrockStPatricks.com