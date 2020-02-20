Scherezerade and the Sounds of the Middle East at the Amarillo Symphony

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo Symphony returns this weekend with a performance unlike any we have heard before at the Performing Arts Center.

Scherezerade and the Sounds of the Middle East

Friday & Saturday, February 21 & 22, 2020

Jacomo Bairos, conductor

Amir ElSaffar, Guest Artist

Two Rivers Ensemble, Guest Ensemble

“As the Golden Hour Passes” – World Premiere

Randy Stagich, WTAMU Composer’s Initiative Winner

“Scheherezade OP 35

“Symphonic Suite” – World Premiere

Tickets start at just $20 and can be purchased at AmarilloSymphony.org or call (806) 376-8782.