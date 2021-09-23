PREVIEW: 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s shooting sports all to help a good cause on the High Plains. The 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot happening on Saturday!

About the Event:

Whether you love to shoot sporting clays, enjoy a great party, or participate in our online auction, you have come to the right place!

Shooting Teams and Individual Shooters may purchase their tickets at the Buy Tickets link at the top of the page. (Each shooter receives a complimentary ticket to the after-party and may bring one guest.)

Sponsorships and Individual Party Tickets are also available at the buy.

The online Auction is now OPEN! Live Auction will take place at the Party.

September 25th – Sister-Bear Shoot Schedule of Events:

1:00 pm – check-in

1:30 pm – mandatory safety meeting

2:00 pm – sporting clay shoot

5:00 pm – happy hour

6:00 pm – horse races

7:00 pm – dinner

8:00 pm – awards & live auction

9:00 pm – silent auction ends; entertainment begins

Sister-Bear Foundation’s mission is to provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults recovering from a neurological accident or illness to improve their health, functionality, independence, and quality of life.