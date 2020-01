AMARILLO, Texas — It is the season for stock shows and the fabulous kids and animals that live in Potter County are ready to be in the spotlight.

The 2020 Potter Co. Jr. Livestock Show is happening this week. Friday, Jan. 24th, starting at 9 a.m.

120 4-H and FFA kids will exhibit their livestock projects. A total of 265 cows, lambs, goats, pigs, and rabbits will be shown at the TriState Fairgrounds Glen McMenammy Building.