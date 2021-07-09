AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you enjoy a good game of cornhole and helping out local organizations, this is the perfect event just for you.

Our friends from Panhandle Breast Health have information on their “Pitch for Purpose” Cornhole event.

PITCH FOR PURPOSE CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT JULY 17

$100 per 2-person team / LIMITED to 50 teams

Call 806-626-2233 for more information

Top three teams win cash and prizes.

Spectators are welcome!

Play begins at 10 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 923 Clyde.

Food and Drinks will be available.

Thank you to our sponsors for the Raffle and Silent Auction.

Items include a Southern Living BBQ Tool Set, Gift Baskets, Jewelry,

Gift Certificates, 2-Nights Glamping, and MORE!