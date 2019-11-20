Panhandle Community Services hosting Festival of Trees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Panhandle Community Services is a non-profit community action agency that serves the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle by working with the low-income population to provide temporary financial assistance and develop them to become self-sufficient, free of government assistance.

To help them in this mission, they want you to celebrate the Christmas tree.

They are hosting their annual fundraiser, Festival of Trees from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 22.

The event allows attendees to view Christmas trees, decorated by local businesses, and to bid on their favorite one for purchase. There is also live music from Velvet Funk, dinner from Big Texan, drinks and live auction of the trees and silent auction.