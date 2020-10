Featuring beer, pretzels, and more

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Market 33 is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration this weekend.

On Saturday you can experience several Oktoberfest beers, Bavarian pretzels, and even a stein hoisting competition.

Market 33 wants to remind people who attend that social distancing measures will be in place.

The event is Saturday, October 3rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

