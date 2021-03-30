‘Manifest’ stars Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis talk season 3 premiere

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Manifest” returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828? Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

Studio 4’s Judd Baker caught up with two of the stars, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis, on what’s in store for season three.

The season three premiere of “Manifest” airs Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. on KAMR Local 4.