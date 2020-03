AMARILLO, Texas—It’s softball season and if you have a little one at home who wants to try their hand at it, well now is their chance. Here to tell us more is bruce Moseley and Callie Holton.

Please visit www.kidsinclusion.org for more details, to register, and to volunteer or coach.

1250 Wallace Blvd

Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-3596